HENDRIK PEL

December 16, 1928 – December 5, 2024

Hendrik Pel, born December 16, 1928, in The Hague, Netherlands, passed away on December 5, 2024, in Stratford, Canada, just 11 days shy of his 96th birthday. He was a man of resilience, ingenuity and love for his family, leaving behind a legacy that spans continents and generations. Growing up during World War II, Hendrik’s early years were shaped by the challenges of war. In his teens, he served in the Dutch Army and was stationed in Indonesia during the country’s struggle for independence. After completing his service, he returned to work making windows with his father. In 1953, Hendrik met the love of his life, Catharina (Tini), during a water polo match where, as legend has it, he introduced himself by tossing a water polo ball at her head. They married soon after and emigrated to Canada, landing in Halifax before making their way to Sudbury. There, they purchased 80 acres of land and built their home. An opportunity arose for Tini to start a ballet studio, so they purchased a church building to facilitate her dream. Henk designed and built sets for Tini’s ballet recitals, and soon found himself working as a set designer and builder at CKSO TV in Sudbury. Known for his work as a craftsman, Henk built looms for his wife’s weaving projects, created bobbins for lace-making and constructed harps for her musical aspirations. Even in his late 80s, Henk remained active, taking on home repairs and building projects with his trademark skill and determination. Henk was a sailor who built both a 22-foot and a 32-foot steel-hull sailboat. He purchased a waterfront lot in Kagawong, where he built a home for the family and a dock for his boats. In his retirement, Henk moved to Gore Bay, where he could walk straight from his back door to his sailboat. Henk and Tini moved to Stratford, 15 years ago to be closer to their family. Henk leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Catharina (Tini) Pel, his son Robert Pel (Eileen Smith), his grandchildren Morgan Pel (Michael Fullerton), Théa Pel, Bronwyn Pel (Bryan Rohaly), as well as his great-grandchildren Winston, Imogen, Quentin and Sutton. Henk was predeceased by his parents and siblings. Throughout his life, Henk embodied hard work, creativity and commitment to his family. His legacy is one of wit, craftsmanship and resilience. His memory will live on in the stories shared by those who loved him and in the things he created with his hands. A private family service will be held in his honour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the MS Society of Canada. Sail on Henk. Your journey may have ended, but your legacy lives on.