YVONNE ELIZABETH MACKAY

May 22, 1931 – November 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Yvonne MacKay on November 27, 2024 at her home in Kagawong, Ontario. Yvonne was a pillar of strength, support and endless love. She will be sadly missed by her children, Marlene (Steve) Chumak, Brenda (Jim) Bushey and Brad (Chrisanne) MacKay; her grandchildren, Tyler, Devon (Bobbi), Colin, Julia (Chad), Miranda and Lauren (Caleb); and her beautiful great-grandsons, Xander, Barrett and Isaac. A visitation to honour Yvonne’s life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 12 noon to 2 pm at Island Funeral Home, 36 Worthington Street, Little Current, Ontario P0P 1K0. The interment will take place in Etobicoke in the Spring of 2025. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Yvonne’s beloved little companion, Tasha, donations may be made to Manitoulin Pet Rescue, P.O Box 119, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0 or manitoulinpetrescue@gmail.com. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

www.islandfuneralhome.ca.