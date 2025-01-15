Manitowaning’s Dr. Mike Bedard honoured by the Ontario College of Family Physicians

MANITOWANING—Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha was pleased to present Manitowaning’s Dr. Mike Bedard with an award of recognition from the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP). More than 750 family doctors from across Ontario are being recognized by their patients and the Ontario College of Family Physicians for the outstanding care they provide to their communities.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the service of family doctors in our communities,” said Mr. Mantha. “This is especially true in rural, Northern communities like ours where they are often asked to do more with fewer resources. I’m glad that the OCFP is recognizing amazing physicians like Dr. Bedard for everything they do.”

“For so many Ontarians, family physicians are the first call they make when something is not right,” said OCFP president Dr. Jobin Varughese. “What we heard from patients from all corners of the province is that family physicians are essential. They are there for patients through all of life’s milestones, providing care when they need it most.”

As part of an ongoing campaign to highlight the essential role of family physicians, the OCFP asked Ontarians the simple question: ‘Tell us how your family doctor has gone above and beyond for you.’ The response was overwhelming and heartfelt, resulting in family physicians being honoured.

Some patients reported they have had the same family doctor for 20, 30, even 40 years—and they feel like they are part of the family, notes a release from the OCFP, going on to note that others shared how family doctors helped them navigate life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer. Many seniors said that they are living happily and healthily thanks to the care of their family doctor. Patients also talked about how their family doctor has helped them maintain mental wellness or supported loved ones through mental health crisis.

Many patients said their family doctor saved their lives.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians also heard from Ontarians who do not have a family doctor and want one, pointing out there are more than 2.5 million Ontarians without access to a family doctor.

“Family physicians are the foundation of our health care system, and every Ontarian should have access to one,” said OCFP CEO Deepy Sur. “We can get there by ensuring family physicians have the right supports in the right place to allow them to continue to provide patient care.”

The Ontario College of Family Physicians is calling on government and healthcare leaders to continue taking steps to prioritize patient care by increasing access to family doctors. The OCFP asserts that “by reducing unnecessary red tape and ensuring family doctors have the right supports to stay focused on patients, Ontario can retain the family doctors we have now, and recruit for the future.”