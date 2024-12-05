WAYNE SMITH

1968 – 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Wayne Emerson Smith, in Little Current on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the age of 66 years. Treasured husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, who left with family and friends by his side. Son of the late Ailene (Lempi) Smith (née Pakkala) and the late Aubrey Smith. Loving husband of Peggy Smith (née Pridham). Dear father of Jackie (Geoff) and Wade (Fanfan), Erinn. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Oliver, Emma, Leo and Luke. Brother of the late Robert (Terri), Phil (Bev), Darrell and Cheryl. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wayne was born in Sudbury but spent most of his life on Manitoulin Island where he charmed everyone with his warm smile, goofy sense of humour and gift of music. He took great pride in his children and taught them how to use his “MacGyver-like” skills and be the best human a parents could ask for. Wayne turned to mush with the arrival of grandchildren and the promise of endless baby snuggles and playtime. One of his most treasured memories has been playing music, which he shared everywhere he went. He was delighted to have played with several Manitoulin performers and bands. He was a big part of the band “Anytime” and will be missed for his playing and singing at all three local nursing homes. Being a country music singer, he was proud to stand and sing on stage at the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. He was able to produce a song or change the lyrics of one for any occasion…a special talent. Wayne loved to travel, especially to Canada’s East Coast, and was thrilled to make a trip to China for a beautiful family wedding. Wayne had many longtime friends that are already missing his sense of humour and loyalty. Cremation has occurred and, in accordance with his wishes, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Manitoulin Centennial Manor – Tree of Lights by e-transfer to donationsmcm@extendicare.com or mailing to Postal Bag 460, 70 Robinson Street, Little Current, Ont. P0P 1K0.