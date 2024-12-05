MP Carol Hughes calls for immediate action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG)

OTTAWA – In response to the disappearance of Juanita Migwans, also known as Winnie, a 30-year-old woman from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes, addressed the House of Commons about the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Juanita has been missing since October 2nd.

“Last year, I stood in this House to decry the lack of resources provided to Indigenous policing,” said Hughes. “UCCM Anishnaabe Police are doing all they can to find Juanita, but they need dedicated crime units to deal with increased human and drug trafficking.”

Ahead of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6th, Hughes is calling for immediate action on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice. This includes addressing Indigenous policing and self-determination and ensure they receive funding that is equitable to non-Indigenous police services. She also addressed the need to create and support the development of a national database for missing Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people.

She also indicates the need for the Red Dress Alert to be prioritized and launched nationally to better assist communities in responding to cases of missing Indigenous women.

“Juanita’s case is a tragic reminder of the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” said Hughes. “No more missing sisters!”