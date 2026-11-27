SHESHEGWANING—Rounding the bend from Sheshegwaning Road onto Sagon Road in Sheshegwaning First Nation, one doesn’t immediately see the new school that is being built. The administrative buildings and digital sign announcing community information command the first view. This holds for a moment before a bright colored building framed by a full sunlit blue sky appears.

The entire building seems textured and angled in differing directions. In late September, a videotaped community update walkthrough by the project manager, Matt Douglas of FHR Inc. and architect Scott Perry of Perry + Perry Architects was being filmed. The video update would be screened later during lunch at the present-day elementary school in Sheshegwaning.

The first stone of the project was laid as a commemoration in 2018 and plans with regular community input have been in the works since. Upon approval of the design, the building of the school began down south in St. Thomas, ON at the Element5 Mass Timber Structures manufacturing facility. It is a 350,000 square foot facility that relies on high automation processes in order to make the timber product. The forthcoming new school building is being constructed with a combination of precision manufactured cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glulam components (glued and laminated timber products), concrete and glass. According to Element5’s website, “Mass timber integrates effectively within hybrid structural systems, allowing wood, steel and concrete to be used where each performs best.” This also makes it cost effective amongst one of many construction advantages.