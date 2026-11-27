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KABONI—Every parent wants their child to feel good about going to school, but sometimes we do not know how to process what is happening to our children. Neither do they. Imagine for the children and parents, back in 1947, when the Kaboni school was built, a time when the parents and children did not speak a word of English. This was the dilemma for many—to send or not send their child to a strange house of education, the Kaboni Day School.

Former student Margaret Jackson of the little Kaboni Day School decided to make a random roll call and see who would answer. Well, to the delight of all, seven former students returned. I was invited to take pictures for posterity and gather some of their stories. First and foremost, I wish to share the translation of Kaboni as taught to me by my Nokomis, Jane Zack (nee Manitowabi). She said “Kaboni (or Gaboni) refers to that moment when the rose bud blooms.”

How fitting for basically the school’s first reunion. Let the story unfold.

When I arrived on scene, the few that made it for roll call were standing near the old, dilapidated schoolhouse, overgrown with weeds and tall grass. This forgotten school now stands as a haunting reminder of its once government institution, bustling with laughter and energy of students, now stood abandoned and neglected.