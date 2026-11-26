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NORTHERN ONTARIO—Twinning most highways in Northern Ontario would cost too much and require Northerners to wait too long for better, safer roads. That is the finding of Northern Policy Institute’s (NPI) latest publication, Twin Carefully: Why 2+1 is the Best Fit for Most Northern Ontario Highways.

“In 2026, we see a consensus among our leaders; municipal, provincial, federal and First Nations, for investing in improved safety and expanded capacity across Northern Ontario’s highway network,” a press release from NPI states. “Highway improvements are needed, but decision makers must also consider time to build and the cost to taxpayers. At current traffic levels in Northern Ontario, 2+1 roads would deliver similar safety and traffic benefits as highway twinning.”

“If Ontario primarily used the 2+1 configuration to upgrade northern highways instead of twinning, these upgrades could be delivered sooner-without compromising on safety, and the government could save billions of dollars. That money could be spent on other priorities in Northern Ontario, such as health care, all season roads, remote airports, or returned to taxpayers in the form of lower taxes in the future,” said author William Dunstan.

Widely used internationally, 2+1 roads are three lane roads that have one lane in each direction along with a middle lane that alternates direction every few kilometres, with the two directions of traffic separated by a median barrier. Compared to twinned highways, the 2+1 configuration is faster and less expensive to build as it typically only requires modifying and expanding the existing road, NPI explained.

On most northern highways, 2+1 roads would offer a better benefit-cost mix than twinned highways and would continue to do so even if traffic volumes increase considerably. Even if traffic volumes were to grow at double the rate they did between 2014 and 2024, most northern highways still would not reach the levels required to justify twinning over 2+1 within the next 60 years.

The NPI report notes that based on the evidence available, highway twinning would be a reasonable investment on only four segments of the Highway 11-17-71 corridor; they include Highway 17 between Greater Sudbury and North Bay; Highway 17 between Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie, Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon; Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Corners.