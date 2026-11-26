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New residential tower, Indigenous economic opportunities and official groundbreaking and naming ceremony to be announced at ICE District media event

EDMONTON, AB | November 25, 2026 – Less than a year after announcing a landmark commercial real estate acquisition in Edmonton's ICE District, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is preparing to unveil the next phase of its ambitious investment in downtown Edmonton.

Joined by Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack and development partner Integro Investments, Wiikwemkoong leadership will announce plans for a major new residential tower at the Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre, marking a significant milestone in the Nation's transition from property ownership to large-scale real estate development.

The announcement will highlight the project's role in advancing Indigenous economic independence, creating employment and business opportunities for First Nations and contributing to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Edmonton.

The event will also feature a ceremonial groundbreaking and the official unveiling of the new tower's name, selected through a community naming contest in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

Event details

What: Announcement of Phase Two of the Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre development, ceremonial groundbreaking and tower naming ceremony

When: Friday, November 27, 2026 | Media event begins at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Wiikwemkoong Connect Centre, ICE District | 10308, 103 Street, Edmonton

Who:

Ogimaa (Chief) Tim Ominika, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory

Darren Durstling, President, Integro Investments

Andrew Knack, Mayor of Edmonton

Visual opportunities:

Traditional blessing led by Elders

Ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting

Official unveiling of the residential tower's name

Indigenous leadership and project partners gathered at the development site

Architectural renderings of the proposed tower

A media availability and interview opportunities with project representatives will follow the formal announcement.