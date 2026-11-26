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A coordinated traffic enforcement initiative brought multiple agencies together to enhance safety on Manitoulin Island. On November 16, 2026, the Manitoulin OPP, OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service… pic.twitter.com/INN3rZN4fy

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