News Video: Manitoulin Enforcement Blitz Targets Trailers, Commercial Vehicles and Wildlife Rules Manitoulin Enforcement Blitz Targets Trailers, Commercial Vehicles and Wildlife Rules Expositor Staff Nov 26, 2026 - 1 min read Photo by Scott Rodgerson / Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson / Unsplash A coordinated traffic enforcement initiative brought multiple agencies together to enhance safety on Manitoulin Island.On November 16, 2026, the Manitoulin OPP, OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service… pic.twitter.com/INN3rZN4fy— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) November 25, 2026 Share this article The link has been copied! Members Discussion