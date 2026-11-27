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THUNDER BAY—“Every child has a gift. It’s our job to find [that] gift. And the only way to do that is to get to know our children.”

There is something quietly revolutionary about those words, particularly when spoken by First Nations educators preparing to open the doors of a new school. For generations, Indigenous children were expected to bend themselves to the demands of educational institutions that too often failed to recognize their languages, cultures, ways of knowing and individual needs. For children who learned differently, those expectations could create yet another barrier to belonging.

Now, two small First Nations on Manitoulin Island are working together to turn that history on its head.

At the recent Chiefs of Ontario First Nations Education, Languages and Special Education Forum in Thunder Bay, held under the theme Learning Across All Stages of Life, educators representing Sheshegwaning and Zhiibaahaasing First Nations offered a glimpse into a very different educational future.