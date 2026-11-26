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KAGAWONG—With council members hearing from residents on the need to have the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and bring forward ideas, several changes are being looked at by the newly elected council with an eye to council’s commitment to transparency, accountability and being approachable.

At the inaugural meeting of the new council on November 17, council requested municipal staff look into having open forums in council meetings during regular meetings or town hall meetings. Council reviewed the township procedural bylaw at last week’s meeting.

All members of council and Mayor Jim Cahill indicated they had heard the same concerns from local residents for some type of open forum during the election campaign.