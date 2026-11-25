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Manitoulin Health Centre completes its 350K Vital Visions c 0:00 / 181.968 1×

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is celebrating the successful completion of its Vital Visions Campaign, which not only reached but surpassed its ambitious $350,000 fundraising goal to support the purchase of two new ultrasound machines, one for each of the hospital’s sites in Little Current and Mindemoya.

This remarkable achievement reflects the generosity, commitment and community spirit of the people of Manitoulin Island and surrounding communities, an MHC release notes.

A significant contributor to the campaign’s success was the Smith Family Foundation, whose generous $200,000 matching challenge inspired donors to come together and maximize the impact of their contributions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Smith Family Foundation for once again demonstrating their unwavering commitment to health care on Manitoulin Island,” said Paula Fields, chief executive officer of MHC. “Their matching challenge created tremendous momentum and encouraged our communities to give generously. Their continued belief in our hospital and the importance of rural health care has made a lasting difference.”

The campaign also received overwhelming support from local service clubs, businesses, community organizations, hospital auxiliaries, and countless individuals who contributed through donations, fundraising events, and grassroots initiatives.

Doug Nadorozny, chair of the MHC board of directors, emphasized the importance of community partnerships in sustaining quality rural health care. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the Vital Visions Campaign. Living in a rural community, we understand just how important it is to have access to quality health care close to home. This campaign is about more than purchasing equipment; it is about investing in the health and well-being of our families, friends, and neighbours. The generosity of the Smith Family Foundation, our service organizations, businesses, and individual donors is a powerful reminder of the pride our communities take in their hospitals. We could not achieve these milestones without you.”

“Every contribution, regardless of size, helped us achieve this milestone,” said Ms. Fields. “From our service groups and local businesses to families and individuals who gave what they could, this campaign truly demonstrates what is possible when a community comes together around a shared purpose. We are deeply grateful.”

The new ultrasound machines will strengthen diagnostic imaging services at both hospital sites, supporting timely access to essential diagnostic care closer to home. For residents of a rural and geographically isolated community, access to modern diagnostic equipment is particularly important in reducing the need to travel for health care services, MHC explained.

While the Vital Visions Campaign has officially come to a close, MHC’s commitment to investing in quality health care close to home continues.

And there is more to come.

“As we celebrate this incredible success, we are already looking ahead to the next opportunity to strengthen health care on Manitoulin Island,” said Ms. Fields. “We look forward to sharing details of an exciting new fundraising initiative in the new year. If this campaign has shown us anything, it is that together, there is very little our communities cannot accomplish.”

MHC, “extends its heartfelt appreciation to every donor, volunteer, service organization, business, and community member who helped make the Vital Visions Campaign such an outstanding success. Together, we are investing in the future of health care on Manitoulin Island.”