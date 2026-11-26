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Expositor advertisers join Remembrance Day fundraiser for Wa 0:00 / 182.352 1×

MANITOULIN—The tragic October 17 wildfire at CFB Wainwright that claimed the lives of five Canadian soldiers and wounded 39 others during training exercises (one died in hospital on November 13) rocked the nation in the leadup to November 11 and adding a poignant reminder of the dangers even in peacetime to this year’s Remembrance Day observances.

Kevin Spikes, The Expositor’s sales manager, himself a veteran, brought forward a way Island businesses, including this newspaper, could help out.

“Coming just before Remembrance Day, the CFB Wainwright disaster really hit home,” said Mr. Spikes, himself a retired Corporal with the Canadian Armed Forces. “Through my contacts in the veteran community, I heard that the Support Our Troops organization was doing a fundraiser for victims. I asked Expositor management if they would consider contributing a portion of any Remembrance Day ad revenue. They agreed to splitting the revenue 50/50 and not only that, they also added a top-up so that in partnership with other Manitoulin businesses, we raised $1,000. I’m truly grateful to The Expositor and our advertisers for this show of support. The survivors have a very long road ahead and my heart goes out to them and their families.”

“Kevin, and our whole office, was moved by the tragic happenings in Wainwright this fall,” said Alicia McCutcheon, publisher of The Manitoulin Expositor. “He felt duty bound to do something to acknowledge the men and women who were killed and injured in the line of duty and suggested the idea of an advertising campaign to benefit Support Our Troops that would complement our Remembrance Day coverage.”

“Each year this newspaper tries its best to do an exemplary job of highlighting locals who have offered their service to this country,” Ms. McCutcheon continued. “Thank you to the businesses who supported this endeavour and Support Our Troops—we greatly appreciate your support. Our thoughts continue to go out to all those affected by the tragedy.”

Mr. Spikes reached out to Madison MacDonald, associate director of community development and strategic partnerships with Support Our Troops. Ms. MacDonald expressed her organization’s gratitude for the effort.

Established in 2007, Support Our Troops was set up to meet “the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service. It operates within Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.”

Support Our Troops’ efforts include providing financial assistance to promote family resiliency and supporting veterans and serving members who may have an illness or injury through a variety of grants and programs.

The organization can be recognized by its trademarked yellow ribbon—a feature added to the advertisements that were part of the fundraising effort. Support Our Troops provides an opportunity for supporters to show their care, compassion and support to serving members, veterans and their families through donations, community events and fundraising.

Remembrance Day, CFB Wainwright Fundraiser Advertisers included Centennial Manor, Cole Munro Trout Farms, Guardian Pharmacies, H&R Noble Construction, Kagawong Cenotaph Board, Kevin Spikes and family, Manitowaning Home Hardware, Manitoulin Transport, Mike Varey & Son Excavating and Mindemoya Foodland. The Expositor topped up the amount.

The Expositor was proud to be of service in assisting to raise funds for, and awareness of, Support Our Troops. Those in the community wishing to add their support can do so at www.supportourtroops.ca, where they will find a variety of opportunities to help with the cause.

Lest We Forget.