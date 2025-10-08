Michael’s Bay Point lighthouse shines again

MICHAEL’S BAY—The light on the historic Michael’s Bay Point Lighthouse is now shining again.

“I want to see that light shine again,” stated Claire Cline, a Michael’s Bay resident, of the light shining from across the bay where she lives, from the Michael’s Bay Point. “I miss not seeing that light at night. It brought me comfort and let me, and others know, that we are never alone.”

Ms. Cline, treasurer of the Michael’s Bay Historical Society (MBHS) is spearheading a fundraising campaign to get the light, which was built in 1869, having fallen into disrepair in the 1940s and then was restored by several local residents in 2005-2006 and was proudly lighting the way until damaged in 2020, and other renovations carried out on the light.

Andre Probst and Kevin Cranston are shown after installing the new light, solar panel battery and controller on September 29, 2025. This plaque on the site of the Michael’s Bay Point Lighthouse details its service dates, lighthouse keepers, when the original structure collapsed and the names of the people who restored it in 2005-2006.

“There was a lighthouse at Michael’s Bay Point since 1870. The port in Michael’s Bay was the biggest, largest port in all of Canada at that time,” explained Ms. Cline. However, “the lighthouse fell down in 1947 and it remained like that until 2005 when Ron Anstice and Ron Hierons and several volunteers decided to build a new replica lighthouse at the original location. They created a beautiful lighthouse.” The replica lighthouse constructed had an official dedication on August 23, 2006.

In a letter dated December 12, 2023 to MBHS Ms. Cline wrote, “I respectfully request that the Michael’s Bay lighthouse, which has played an important part in the history of the town and has shone its welcoming beacon for many years, be restored as it was in 2005 until damaged in 2020.”

“I would like this request to be added to the constitution and bylaw that has just been redone December 2023 by said committee,” continued Ms. Cline at the time. “As stated above this lighthouse was built in 1869 and activated in October 1870 until the light was discontinued by Department of Marine in 1898; but then the light was established again in June 1900 and shone until 1907 when it was finally decommissioned. In 1947 it collapsed and was no more until the lighthouse was restored in 2005-2006 by the Ron Anstice and Ron Hierons families assisted by Reg Leeson, Chris Hess, Cliff Morrison and Andre Probst and several other volunteers and once again shone its light again towards Michaels Bay. This lighthouse once again brought direction and comfort to the people that live, fish and enjoy nature at Michael’s Bay. Sadly, it was vandalized in 2020, windows broken and the light no longer works. Many of us would like to see the lighthouse stand proud again and shine its welcoming light to all.”

Back in 1937, Ron Anstice’s father purchased five lots adjacent to the lighthouse property. As a young man, Ron explored the overgrown site of the former village and the lots his father owned. He remembered seeing the ruined lighthouse leaning badly, about to topple. The notion to rebuild the lighthouse came in a meeting over the kitchen table with neighbour Ron Hierons, himself a farmer and a retired building contractor. In talking about the history of the former village at Michael’s Bay, Mr. Anstice recalled his memories of the lighthouse there. The two men decided that an accurate replica of the lighthouse would provide a tangible link to the area’s past, Lighthouse Digest Magazine reported in its October 2009 edition.

Although memory helped guide the reconstruction, the lack of photographs or original plans was a hindrance. Forensic evidence was needed and found using metal detectors at the site of the original light, the very spot where the new light was to be placed. Old bolt patterns in the rock, suggesting the original light was octagonal in shape. Most importantly, a portion of the lantern room’s cast-iron framework was found which itself appeared to have been octagonal in shape. Mr. Hierons transported the original frames to a trusted foundry in southern Ontario, where they served as a template from which an accurate replica of the lantern room frame was constructed. The old iron-work was incorporated into the replica. The concave tin roof of the lantern room was cut, shaped, and soldered by the two farmers and the glass for the storm panes was donated. In a bit of reverse engineering, the farmers used the dimensions of the new lantern room to calculate the height and shape of the rest of the lighthouse.

Slowly, the new lighthouse began to take shape in the yard of the Anstice farm, where it looked quite out of place. Most of the work was accomplished during the winter months as summer is the busiest time of the year on a working farm. The body of the lighthouse was built in eight vertical sections held together with bolts. The sections were dismantled and transported one at a time in an open aluminum boat to the build site in the Fall of 2005. There they were literally manhandled up on to the rocks and into position for reassembly. The reassembled body was then covered in clapboard siding made from cedar cut and milled on the Anstice farm but left unpainted over the ensuing winter so as to be able to dry out. The final coat of white paint was applied during the summer of 2006. Ron Anstice and Ron Hierons were assisted greatly by neighbours Reg Leeson, Chris Hess, Cliff Morrison and Andre Probst. Of course, as the project gained momentum, many more people got involved and contributed to its completion, which took three years altogether. The lighthouse was built entirely with private funds and donated materials. The rebuild is documented in a detailed scrapbook Mr. Anstice compiled as the work progressed.

The new Michael’s Bay Point Light is octagonal in shape nine and one-half feet in diameter at the base and stands just over 19 feet tall overall. The lantern room houses a small solar panel that powers six pairs of small LEDS (light emitting diodes diodes).

Not forgotten in the reconstruction effort are the five keepers who once served at Michael’s Point. A small bronze plaque (donated at a cost of $708 CDN) bolted on the rock at the base of the lighthouse pays tribute to John Willson Chisholm (1878-1883, Enos Lundy (1884-1899), H. R. Bowerman (1901-1902), Edward Martin (1902-1906) and Alexander Murray Chisholm (1906-1909). The new Michael’s Point light was officially dedicated on August 23, 2006.

“I think there is only one person alive out of the men that built it in 2005-2006 that being Andre Probst,” said Ms. Cline. “In fact, he is purchasing the new LED lights, a new rotator and a bunch of stuff to repair the damage done to the lighthouse. The MBHS is of course paying for all the new lighting mechanisms, but Andre is going to go over by boat and install the new fixtures at no charge. Ben Lentir, our president of the society (MBHS) is also going over to fix the door that was broke, replace the shingles on the roof and there will also be a couple of volunteers going out and repainting the lighthouse.”

Mr. Probst confirmed with The Expositor last week that he is the last person who worked on the rebuilt light in 2006. “I’m going to be repairing the light and replace the battery and the charge control electronic flashing unit.”

“We are asking you to help us repair the damages by donating toward the cost of a new lighting mechanism, fixing the door, new shingles on the roof and a paint job,” said Ms. Cline in a letter she has sent out to potential donors. “The work itself is being done by volunteers.” She said funds will also go toward maintaining the lighthouse in the future.

Those people interested in donating to the project can do by sending a cheque to Michael’s Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 7, South Baymouth, Ontario POP IZO; Or by e-transfer to michaelsbayhistoricalsociety@ gmail.com