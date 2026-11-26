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MANITOULIN—I am happy to report that we had more entries, nine, than we did last year in my annual Tom’s Big Buck Roundup contest, which included entries from both the bow hunt and annual deer gun hunt on Manitoulin Island.

First off, again this year I would like to thank all those hunters who took the time to submit photos and provide information on their entry for the contest. Thank you, if it wasn’t for the photo entries you submit there wouldn’t be a contest.

And, as I say every year, no matter how many entries we receive, choosing two prize winners is never easy.

Matthew Bainborough of Barrie Island harvested the biggest buck entered in the contest, on the opening day of the deer gun hunt. His 13-point buck was harvested in Gordon on family property. While his son’s deer was not weighed, Brian Bainborough said, “likely 300 (pounds) but it wasn’t weighed unfortunately.” Doesn’t matter—it was a monster!